WATCH: Ranchers dig out cattle following historic blizzard

Extreme winter weather hit South Dakota just about a week before the start of the spring season.
In a video posted by Dale Vocu, ranchers could be seen digging their cattle out of deep snow.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in parts of South Dakota reached 60 to 70 mph on Wednesday.
Areas in the southeast and south central part of the state experienced significant flooding due to heavy rain.
During this blizzard, Rapid City Airport closed down and many flights heading in and out of Sioux Falls Regional Airport were canceled due to low visibility.