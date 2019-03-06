WATCH: Rescue underway for man trapped on a communications tower

Right now a man is trapped on a communications tower in Washington, DC.
There is reportedly a problem with his climbing gear. Crews are working to get him down.
Executive Producer
Whenever Rob Curry posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.