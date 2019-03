Watch again

A 3-year-old brown bear named Mansur has found a home at a Russian airfield.

Russian pilot Andrei Ivanov says Mansur was about the size of a puppy when he was found on an airfield in the Tver region.

Without a trace of his parents nearby, the cub had no chance to survive in the wild.

So the pilots decided to take care of him on their own, accepting tips and advice from the region's biologists.

He's now been three years and Mansur has made himself a home at the Oreshkovo airfield in Russia's Kaluga region.

Most of the pilots and aviation engineers participate in raising Mansur but Ivanov is the only person who can enter Mansur's cage and play with the bear without risk to life and limb.

But now that Mansur is grown, the cost of feeding him is getting very high.

Pilots say they are using social media to solicit followers and raise donations.

So far, they've been able to raise $46,000.

The bear has also become somewhat of a local and international celebrity.

A 24-hour live feed camera has been installed so fans can check up on Mansur on his Youtube channel any time from anywhere in the world.