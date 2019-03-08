WATCH: San Diego police searching for man caught punching woman during fight with fiancee

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Police in San Diego, California are searching for a man that was caught on camera punching a woman in the face.
Investigators say the suspect was arguing with his fiancee on a sidewalk on Monday when a woman who heard the argument then walked up and threatens to call 911 on the man.
That's when police say the suspect punched the woman in the face, knocking her over.
After the attack, police say the man started yelling at bystanders and continued arguing with his fiancee.
Officials say the man's fiancee stayed at the scene of the incident, but would not identify the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.