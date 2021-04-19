PENDER COUNTY, N.C. - Security video shows a rabid bobcat attacking a North Carolina woman.
Hearing her scream, her husband pulled the bobcat off her and threw it across the yard.
Happy and Kristi Wade leaving their house to take their senior cat caroline faith to the vet...
When Kristi came out of their garage she heard a growl.
"I knew it was a cat because I know what a cat sounds like, but it sounded like a very angry cat," Kristi said. "The face of this bobcat came around the corner of the car."
Kristi tried to run between the cars to the street but the wild cat bit her hand.
Kristi's husband heard the screams and immediately knew something was hurting his wife
"I just remember seeing this face and it was trying to bite her right there in the side of the neck. And so I shoved my arm in and that's how I ended up with it like this," Happy said.
The cat bit Happy three times while he was holding it so he tried to get it as far away from him and his wife as he could.
"I thought I'll throw it this way. Two options: one it'll see an escape route and it'll take off. Or it'll stop just a moment where I can get a good shot at it," Happy said.
Happy Wade eventually shot the bobcat.