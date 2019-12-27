A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas came within inches of getting caught up in another crash.
On Highway 84 in Lubbock County a tractor trailer lost control, swerved around the crash and into the grass as troopers ran to get out of the way.
The trooper who jumped into a white pick-up truck was pinned for a time. Another trooper was also hit. Both of them are expected to be OK.
The photographer behind the news camera also ran for his life but he was not hurt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.