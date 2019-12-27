A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas came within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas came within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

On Highway 84 in Lubbock County a tractor trailer lost control, swerved around the crash and into the grass as troopers ran to get out of the way.

The trooper who jumped into a white pick-up truck was pinned for a time. Another trooper was also hit. Both of them are expected to be OK.

The photographer behind the news camera also ran for his life but he was not hurt.

Tags