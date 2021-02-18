Weather Alert

...Snow to increase tonight and linger into Friday... Light snow will spread across eastern Washington this afternoon. Snow is expected to intensify through this evening with impacts to the commute. Snow will taper off Friday morning over much of the area, but will continue over Stevens Pass and into the Central Panhandle Mountains into Friday afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Northport, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road, Flowery Trail Road, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of snow showers is possible between 7 am - 10 am Friday which may result in additional accumulations for portions of Spokane or Coeur d'Alene. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&