Update:

Watch again

According to Lorri Alby's family, she is now heading to Sacred Heart Hospital due to injuries on her feet.

Alby is in satisfactory condition.

Previous Coverage:

A woman who went missing earlier this week while huckleberry picking in the Stranger Mountain area has been found.

The Chewelah Indpendent confirmed with family that 55-year-old Lorri Alby was found Friday about a half mile from where search efforts were initially set up. The Stevens County Sheriff's Office and multiple volunteers also confirmed Price was located.

Family told the Chewelah Independent she was dehydrated and wasn't wearing shoes, but she was very coherent. She was transported to Chewelah Hospital.

"It has been confirmed that Lorri has been located and was transported by family members to seek medical attention," the Stevens County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook update. "She appears to be alright but we will wait for her to be released before speaking more. Words can not explain the heart felt gratitude for all the searchers and public resources that went into this search."

Alby had been reported missing since Monday after becoming separated from her huckleberry-picking partner.

Search efforts took place all week with air and animal units as well as many volunteers working to find her.

Previous coverage:

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who went missing while picking huckleberries on Monday, August 5.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Lorri Alby was last seen around 12:30 pm on Monday. She was separated from her berry-picking partner who notified them around 5:30 pm after finding cell service.

She went missing in the Stranger Mountain area, southwest of Addy, Washington off of the Addy Cedonia Rod.

Stevens County Search and Rescue joined the search on Monday evening, along with Spokane County Air 1, Columbia Basin Search Dogs and numerous volunteers and friends of Price.

The search is continuing Tuesday, August 6, with Life Flight Helicopter service assisting in the efforts.

Alby is said to also suffer from dementia, making it more of a challenge for searchers, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Price is described as 5'5", 125 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a yellow shirt and tennis shoes. She has light brown shoulder-length hair and has a thin build.

If anyone has seen Price, they are asked to contact the Stevens County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-572-0947.