Check out Southwest Airlines' video of a newlywed couple getting a sweet serenade on their flight!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
54°F
Cloudy
54°F / 42°F
1 PM
54°F
2 PM
54°F
3 PM
55°F
4 PM
55°F
5 PM
56°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Inslee announces re-authorization of the J&J vaccine
- "I want the target kidnapped for 7 days:" Spokane doctor accused in dark web plot to kidnap estranged wife
- Idaho woman charged after girl's body found in trash bag
- "Lilly is going in the right direction"; Father of five-year-old viciously stabbed says she continues to fight as suspect’s bond is set at $1.5 million
- At this wedding, the bride and groom were the crashers
- Police investigating bank robbery at Post Falls Wells Fargo
- Seven Bays man dead after being ejected from motorcycle near Airway Heights
- Spokane County in danger of being pushed back to Phase 2
- Both missing kids found safe in Richland
- Columbus police show video of officer fatally shooting girl
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.