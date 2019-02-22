CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday evening in what was the third successful mission for the company's rocket booster.
The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida around 8:45 eastern time.
The main payload is a telecom satellite that will serve Indonesia with services like internet connectivity, voice communications, and video distribution.
The Falcon 9 rocket is also carrying the privately funded Israel luner lander "Beresheet."
If successful, Beresheet's landing on the moon would make Israel the 4th country in history to achieve the feat behind the U.S., Russia, and China.
Beresheet will collect lunar data and deposit a time capsule that includes children's drawings, the bible, and Israel's declaration of independence.