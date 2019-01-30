Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect arrested in connection to the Lewis an Clark High School social media threats will appear in court Thursday.

According to a release from Spokane Police, the arrest of 18-year-old Ryan Lee, comes after an extensive, multi-day investigation. Lee was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Lee was booked for two counts of felony harassment-threats to kill, one count of cyberstalking and one count of violation of a court order.

In 2018, Lee was arrested for similar threats to Lewis and Clark High School and its students. Lee is no longer a student with the Spokane Public School District.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.