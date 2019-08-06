KING COUNTY, Wash.- Three hikers are safe after they were rescued from the side of a mountain in King County following a fatal fall by a fourth member of their group.
The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Flight Crew was dispatched to assist in rescuing the group who was stuck in a extremely remote area in the Cascade Mountains, filled with steep, jagged cliffs and loose, unstable rock.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crew was called in because there was only a few helicopters and crews equipped and trained to carry out hoist rescues available at the time.
Rescue 3 worked alongside the King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team to locate the hikers. The crew then hoisted down Helicopter Rescue Medic and Spokane Fire Department Captain Bob Nixon to assist the hikers.
Helicopter Rescue Medic and Spokane Valley Fire Department Engineer David Sanchez was also lowered down by hoist to transport equipment.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy and Flight Crew Chief Chris Bylow operated the hoist while Rescue 3 Pilots Rod Melzer and Chris Debs flew the rescue aircraft.
Because of limited daylight and the unstable, rocky terrain, the Rescue 3 Crew was unable to recover the body of the 61-year-old hiker who fell from the mountainside.
King County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit were able to go back up the mountain and recover the body Tuesday morning.