WATCH: Spokane Valley father admits to beating 8-week-old baby
  • Rob Curry

Spokane Major Crimes Detectives have charged the father of an 8-week-old baby who had possible life threatening injuries with first degree assault of a child.

SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane Major Crimes Detectives have charged the father of an 8-week-old baby who had possible life threatening injuries with first degree assault of a child.    

KHQ's Patrick Erickson spoke to the father, 24-year-old Beau R. Jones, who was questioned about his son's severe injuries after 8-week-old Remington Jones was taken to Sacred Heart Sunday, March 17th.

"I was rocking him. He wouldn't calm down. I got frustrated, irritated and instead of leaving for a bit..." Jones ended the thought with a heavy sigh. 

Beau Jones Admits to Beating Baby
Father Admits to beating 8-week-old son

Court documents show baby Remington had multiple skull fractures and had to immediately be put on life support. 

When KHQ asked how many times he had hit his son, Jones said "I don't know, enough to leave bruising and a fractured skull."

Jones, who brought the son into the hospital, eventually admitted to investigators during an interview that he had lost control in the past and had slapped the baby. 

"It wasn't all the time, just when it was too frustrating... While taking care of him," Jones said.

Jones told KHQ that he was devastated to find out how severe the injuries were.

"I am sorry.. I love my wife, I love my kids. I would not do this again, I swear," said Jones. 

Jones was arrested and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond in the Spokane County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you