Newly-released surveillance footage shows a store clerk wrestling a shotgun out of the hands of a California crook.
Security cameras were rolling as the robber ran into a mini mart in Porterville Friday.
The masked suspect can be seen demanding money -- as he points the gun directly at the clerk.
After stealing handfuls of cash, the suspect jumps onto the counter to speed things up.
Seconds later, the clerk grabs the gun and wrestles it away. He then chases the suspect out of the store before calling the police.
They've yet to identify the suspect in the video, and are now asking for the public's help. The footage was released by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Nobody was injured during the armed robbery.