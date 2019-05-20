WATCH: Storm chaser has close call with tornado in Kansas

Dramatic video shows a tornado touching down in Minneola, Kansas on Friday.
Storm chaser Conner McCrorey from Severe Studios was rolling as he approached the twister whipping across a field. In an instant, the tornado picks up speed and eventually reaches the road, causing heavy winds and debris to pound the car.
McCrorey keeps going, and luckily manages to get behind the tornado.
The storm was just one of many that touched down in the area on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for more storms in Kansas on Monday.