WATCH: Suspect commits hit-and-run right outside San Francisco police station

A suspect is in custody for allegedly using a stolen vehicle in multiple hit-and-run collisions yesterday in San Francisco.
The suspect crashed into a pole, then tried to back up and hit at least two other vehicles in the process.
Police say a 20-year-old pedestrian was struck on the sidewalk when the suspect attempted to escape.
The driver proceeded down the street, striking and injuring another pedestrian in a crosswalk and colliding with multiple vehicles in several locations.
Officers eventually caught the suspect and transported her to a local hospital.
She has non-life threatening injuries.
In total, six people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries.