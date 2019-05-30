WATCH: Suspect commits hit-and-run right outside San Francisco police station

A suspect is in custody for allegedly using a stolen vehicle in multiple hit-and-run collisions yesterday in San Francisco.

The suspect crashed into a pole, then tried to back up and hit at least two other vehicles in the process.

Police say a 20-year-old pedestrian was struck on the sidewalk when the suspect attempted to escape.

The driver proceeded down the street, striking and injuring another pedestrian in a crosswalk and colliding with multiple vehicles in several locations.

Officers eventually caught the suspect and transported her to a local hospital.

She has non-life threatening injuries.

In total, six people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries.

