It's winter in Siberia, and that means the world's deepest lake is frozen over.

When Lake Baikal freezes, the ice forms cave-like structures and ridges along the surface that stretch to the horizon.

The views are stunning below, on, and above the surface.

The lake is one of the most popular destinations for photographers and adventurers.

The ice takes on the look of a tapestry of blue and white shapes and shades.

At its deepest point, the lake is more than a mile deep, and its ice is so thick that it can handle a vehicle over 15 tons.

The lake also contains about 20 percent of the world's unfrozen fresh water.

Lake Baikal lies in a mountainous region of southern Siberia, where temperatures go below freezing and stay there. In the next two weeks, the warmest forecast high is in the low 20s with nighttime lows down to the minus 20s.