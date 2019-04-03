WATCH: Tanker truck carrying milk crashes off Texas interstate

Watch again

DALLAS - It was a milky, messy situation after a tanker driver fell asleep at the wheel near Dallas.

The driver was carrying a tanker full of milk when firefighters say he fell asleep at the wheel. The truck careened down and embankment and crashed through a barrier, sending a wave of milk exploding from it.

An untold number of gallons of milk spilled and spoiled after the crash Tuesday.

The driver wasn't hurt, but is now facing a charge of failure to maintain proper control.