WATCH: Teens save 8-year-old boy dangling 30 feet in air from chairlift at Vancouver ski resort

An 8-year-old boy who slipped under the bar on a ski chairlift was rescued by 5 quick thinking teenagers.
A skier at Grouse Mountain just north of Vancouver captured the moments when the teens jumped into action.
The 8-year-old was screaming for help at the time. Many adult skiers just stood and watched, but the young skiers didn't hesitate to help.
One ran to a length of out-of-bounds netting to try and catch the boy. Another said it took a while to convince the boy to kick off his skis.
Then they had to coax him to jump. The teen said they told him to trust them and just drop. The boy dropped and they caught him.
He wasn't hurt but was taken to a hospital just to make sure.
A Grouse Mountain spokesperson said they're investigating what happened and that all the teen rescuers were thanked in person and will receive season passes.