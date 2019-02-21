KFC rotated in a new Colonel this week: Robocop.
Over the past few years, the company has tapped Jim Gaffigan, Norm MacDonald, Jason Alexander, Reba McEntire, Ray Liotta, George Hamilton, Rob Riggle and many more.
Executive Producer of Interactive
Whenever Cory Howard posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.