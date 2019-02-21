Robocop as the Colonel

KFC rotated in a new Colonel this week: Robocop. 

Over the past few years, the company has tapped Jim Gaffigan, Norm MacDonald, Jason Alexander, Reba McEntire, Ray Liotta, George Hamilton, Rob Riggle and many more. 

KFC introduces Robocop as new Colonel!

This week, in an effort to secure the famous KFC recipe, the company hired Robocop to take over as their new Colonel! 

Watch the new commercials below. 

