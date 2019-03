Watch again

These little piggies probably cried "wee, wee, wee" after the semi-truck they were being hauled in crash Friday morning in Illinois.

Thousands of squealing, squirming swine, were carried two by two from the overturned tractor trailer to a new one in the eastern part of the state.

Some got loose and others were trapped in the overturned trailer, awaiting rescue.

There's no word on what caused the crash, but the truck driver was not hurt.