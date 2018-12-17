ARLINGTON, WA - Police search for a thief with some questionable fashion in Snohomish County.

Check out this video from Arlington where a man wearing a giraffe costume is seen robbing a convenience store.

Deputies say the robber came into the store around 3am Saturday.

The man demanded money while threatening a store employee with pepper spray.

It's unclear how much money he got away with.

Now police are asking the public for help tracking him down.

They say the suspect's face was covered up by a monster mask, but deputies believe he drove off in a dark colored car.

The vehicle is described as blue colored with a rack on top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.