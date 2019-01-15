Its an amazing site - more than 1,000 Elk crossing a highway near Ellensburg.
It is the time of year that the animals start their migration, which means that the animals, specifically the elk are passing through the area between Ellensburg and Vantage. Washington State Patrol said I-90 is the area most affected by this large herd of elk moving through.
The animals are crossing the interstate and grazing in the median area. Troopers working closely with Washington Department of Transportation and Department of Wildlife to create a safer environment for both motorists and the elk.
While Troopers work on solutions to keep the elk off the roadway, they ask drivers to slow down in the area between Ellensburg and Vantage and increase following distance in case the vehicle in front of you needs to take evasive action to avoid the animals.