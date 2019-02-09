PASCO, Wash.-- After local authorities became stuck in the snow, local farmers stepped in to help by using a tractor to pull them out.
A vehicle was struck by another driver and both cars slid off the road becoming lodged in the snow. The driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene.
A Pasco Police Officer and a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy stopped to help the drive who was hit but became stuck as well.
Jessica Coren Petty and her family saw they needed help and came back with a tractor to pull all the vehicles out.
To their surprise the man who originally fled after causing the accident returned to the scene to retrieve his vehicle.
Jessica told the authorities and they arrested the man.