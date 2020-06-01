SPOKANE, Wash. -- Photos and videos continue to come in showing just how bad things got downtown Sunday night.
One KHQ viewer sent us footage of a man with a Molotov cocktail. The video shows the man pull up a face covering before lighting it on fire. The KHQ viewer said after they stopped rolling, the man threw it toward the police.
Other videos captured last night show looting, graffiti, and even vandals damaging the COPS west structure.
The individual who sent KHQ the video of the man lighting the Molotov cocktail says they also gave the footage to the authorities.
If you have footage of criminal activity, SCSO asks you to report that to crime check. Deputies say they will then work with you on the best way to obtain the video or photos.
