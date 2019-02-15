LEELANAU COUNTY, MI - Volunteers helped melt a giant ice ball off of a bald eagle's tail after witnesses saw him trying to move across an ice shelf in northern Michigan.
A local non-profit, Wings of Wonder, rescued the bird only to find an eight inch ball of ice stuck to the eagles tail!
The non-profit believes the ice formed after the raptor went fishing in Lake Michigan and then sat still for too long in the icy water causing his tail to freeze.
The rescue team carefully melted the ice ball with warm water before returning him home during a ceremony.