A cellphone video of a crowded pool party at a bar in Missouri during Memorial Day weekend has gone viral.
The video was shot Saturday at the Backwater Jack's Bar at the lake of the Ozarks.
One person who attended says everyone's temperature was checked and hand sanitizer was available.
But it's the lack of social distancing in the video that's getting a lot of criticism.
"They checked everyone's temperature around us. I saw them," pool party attendee Jodi Akins said. "Every single person that walked through in front of me, they checked our temperature. And right when we got in the door, there were, to the right of us, there was a big tub of [a] bunch of hand sanitizers. If you're worried about getting sick, obviously, or you want to distance yourself, it's pretty much to each their own. You just kind of have to do what you feel is right."
With more than 12,000 coronavirus cases in Missouri health officials are discouraging parties like the one at the lake of the Ozarks on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.