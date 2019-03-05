WATCH: Wild wrong-way chase ends in crash on a Pennsylvania highway

PHILADELPHIA, PA - A driver going the wrong way down an interstate near the Philadelphia International Airport created chaos and a wild police chase and the whole thing was caught on camera by a passing vehicle.
Police pursued the driver who was speeding the wrong way down the busy stretch of highway.
It struck several vehicles, but in the video you can see where the vehicle collides head-on with another car and flips over.
Police say multiple people were injured, but none of their injuries appear to be life-threatening.
According to local news agencies the man inside the truck was stopped outside of a terminal. When officers honked at the driver to move he drove off, jumping the median and started driving the wrong way down the interstate.
The driver was taken into the hospital in stable condition. He faces DUI and drug possession charges.
Traffic was backed up near the scene of the crash for several hours.