WATCH: Window washers rescued from scaffolding wildly blowing in wind 50 stories above Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two window washers have been rescued from a scaffold above the roof of an approximately 850-foot (259 meters) skyscraper in downtown Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy says the two were stranded shortly before 7:45 a.m. Wednesday outside the 50-floor Devon Tower and were pulled to safety about 8:30 a.m.

Macy said firefighters secured the scaffold with ropes as it dangled from a crane, 20-30 feet (6-9 meters) above the roof. Video from the scene showed the scaffold banging against sides of the building that extend above the roof and breaking windows.