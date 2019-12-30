A wildlife watcher says he had a front row seat to a "once-in-a-lifetime event".
Richard and Mimi Payne were taking video of the Junction Butte Wolf Pack in Yellowstone and saw the pack take down an elk.
While that by itself would be incredible, Richard wrote on Facebook that evening that they witnessed a Grizzly bear try to steal the wolves' kill and the battle that followed.
In the video, a bear can be seen sitting on the carcass of the elk. The wolves take turns darting in and out, snapping and biting at the bear.
At the end of the video, the wolves wander off, leaving the Grizzly alone with the kill.
According to Richard, it's extremely rare for a Grizzly to be out this late in the year.
"Spoke to a wolf watcher," Richard said. "In 20 years this was the second time she had ever seen this. My wife Mimi Payne and I are in shock by what we have seen today."
