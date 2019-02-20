PARKERSBURG, WV - A video is going viral showing a woman in Parkersburg, West Virginia lashing out at a manager of a Mexican restaurant for speaking Spanish.
In the video you can hear the woman as she curses at the man while telling him to get out of "her country."
The manager says he was sitting at the table with the restaurant owner and another business partner, when the woman started yelling at them for speaking Spanish.
Other customers who were shocked at the woman's behavior began defending the manager telling her not to talk to the manager that way.
The woman was eventually escorted out of the restaurant.