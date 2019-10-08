Update October 8, 2019:
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A water boil order for the city of Soap Lake has been cancelled.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, tap water in the area is once again safe to drink.
Previous Coverage:
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A water boil order has been issued has been ordered for the city of Soap Lake.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's office, the order comes after multiple water main failures within the city. Because of the failures, residents are asked to boil water from the tap.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
