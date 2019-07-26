SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday night, those impacted by the water contamination in the Hillyard neighborhood received free cases of water from the City of Spokane's Water Department. The city had water by the pallet.
The city says they believe the contamination may have been caused when a commercial vehicle used a city fire hydrant. It then allowed some backflow into the system when filling up with water.
The city was first notified of a problem Friday morning after receiving a call from a concerned homeowner "They noticed some green discoloration in their water. Which immediately caused us to respond and evaluate and begin doing water quality tests," Director of Public Works Scott Simmons told KHQ.
Crews throughout Friday evening were still flushing the system here at Freya and Crown in north Spokane. Christina Dickinson, who lives in the impacted area, says this shouldn't have happened to begin with "I feel that whoever put the stuff in our water should wake up," said Christina.
A response that continued into the night as city employees loading up their cars to take cases of water to the homes of those affected.
Christina says the city responded quickly but hopes they can flush the system sooner "They've tried to do the best they can to get their stuff. You know the water fixed where we can have water, and you know I'm thankful they're providing water for us and just helping us out the best they can," added Christina.