Water contamination in Hillyard continues into day 5

SPOKANE, Wash. - The city of Spokane has handed out more than 1,000 cases of bottled water since Friday and so far, they don't know for sure when water to nearly 300 homes and businesses in Hillyard will be safe to drink again.
On a summer afternoon with temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees, families in Hillyard are trying to stay hydrated.
Unfortunately, they're having to do it without being able to drink water out of their own faucets. It's day 5 of a contamination warning and people are getting frustrated.
With family and five pets at home, Amy Knudsen has already made a handful of trips to pick up cases of bottled water.
"It's been a pain," she said. "[You] never realize how much water you use."
The city of Spokane says it's finishing up cleaning and replacing clogged water meters and working with the State Department of Health as they begin to get test results back.
Marlene Feist with the City of Spokane said they will keep everyone posted as they get new information.
"We want to get their water on but we want them to be safe. That's the number one priority, absolutely," Feist said.
For the most part, people believe the city is doing a good job dealing with this unique issue. Until the water is once again safe to drink, people are handling the situation the best way they can.
"You gotta do what you gotta do," Knudtsen said.