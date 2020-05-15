SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Water Department crews are on scene of a water main break near Havana Street and 4th Avenue in East Central Spokane.
The break has shut down Havana Street to traffic, but cars are still moving across 3rd Avenue. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Crews still don't know what caused the break, but are working to stop it. Havana Street will remain closed for quite some time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
