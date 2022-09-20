SPOKANE, Wash. - North Freya will be closed between 22nd and Congress Avenue until approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 due to a water main break.
TRAFFIC ALERT: South Freya Street— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) September 20, 2022
Crews are working on a water main break impacting south Freya Street. Freya will be closed between 22nd and Congress Avenues until approximately 4 pm Wednesday, Sept. 21 for repairs. Please follow detour signs and drive carefully. #SpokaneStreets pic.twitter.com/wLm7mrUtfS