SPOKANE, Wash. - Ray street at 17th Avenue is closed northbound due to a water main break.
Crews are on scene investigating trying to pinpoint the break location. it is unknown how long the road will be closed for.
Good morning! There is a water main break at 15th Avenue and Ray Street. Crews are on site investigating, trying to pin down the location. Northbound lanes on Ray Street are closed at 17th Avenue. The street obstruction may change as we find out more. #SpokaneStreets— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 8, 2022