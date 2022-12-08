TRAFFIC ALERT GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ray street at 17th Avenue is closed northbound due to a water main break. 

Crews are on scene investigating trying to pinpoint the break location. it is unknown how long the road will be closed for. 

