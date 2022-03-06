SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department's Special Operations Teams recovered a body from the Spokane River Sunday, March 6 just after 9:30 a.m.
According to the release, SFD was dispatched to multiple locations along the river in west Spokane following several calls reporting an adult floating face-down in the water.
A search for the body began with a water rescue task force, utilizing low-angle rescue equipment, powerboats, and kayaks from both SFD and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Police Department established command and organized deployment of both agencies, as well as SPD officers to search for the body at multiple witness locations.
Several more calls came in with sightings of the body, including pedestrians on Sandifur Bridge who watched it float under the bridge and downstream, as well as a kayaker. Using their sightings and projected water flow, the body was located within 100 yards of the last sighting on the west bank of the river.
The body was removed by SFD's Special Operation Team with help from SPD detectives. The person was deceased and put in the care of the Spokane County Medical examiner. The identity of the person and cause of death are unknown at this time.
