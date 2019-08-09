MARSHALL, Wash. It's another day without water for those living in the small town of Marshall.
"We do take it for granted. You turn on your faucet. You know this isn't the prairie days. We don't live in a third-world country," Marshall resident Rhonda Perry said.
Folks who call the town of Marshall home are growing frustrated with the situation after their water pump has failed — requiring extensive work to fix it.
Rough estimates say residents could be without water between two weeks and 45 days.
Now when people turn on their faucet or flush the toilet, nothing happens — making it a stressful situation for the town of 70.
Perry has lived in Marshall for two decades and says she's never seen anything like this before.
"To be without water some people might think oh no big deal. But trying to shower every day, trying to take care of your animals your children, just trying to do your dishes. Just going to the faucet and turning it on just like when the power is off it's not there," Perry said.
While bottled water is being provided, Perry says she doesn't know how much longer she and her neighbors can hold out.
"If you get up one morning and you can't shower it might seem a little rough but then do that for a few weeks and see what your attitude is with your family and your neighbors. Then finding out anywhere 10 to 45 days before someone can asses or fix the problem, and that's not okay," Perry added.
A town meeting will be held at the Marshall post office Friday, August 9 at 5:30 pm.