SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, many people are looking to beat the heat by hopping in the nearest lake or river. However, while that could be fun, it's important to practice water safety while out.
July 25 is National Drowning Prevention Day, an advocacy event that focuses on education to prevent drowning. An estimated 236,000 people drown every year, making it one of the top 10 leading causes of death among kids and people ages 1 to 24.
If you are heading out on the water; remember to wear a life jacket, use the buddy system and be aware of your friends and family, and in an emergency situation call 911.