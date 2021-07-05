BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A water shortage in Boundary County is prompting a plead for water conservation for the near future, according to officials.
Beeline Water is facing a critical shortage as drought conditions continue. Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) asks residents to conserve water usage until further notice.
BSCO said while conserving water within homes is helpful, the best thing to do is limit water usage in lawns and gardens.
According to the governments drought website, over half of Boundary County is experiencing extreme drought conditions.
Additionally, the website said half of the water streamflow areas in Boundary County are below normal.