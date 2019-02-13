Watermelon Water recalled as soft plastic may be loosely floating in the water causing choking hazard

World Waters LLC is now voluntarily recalling lots of their Watermelon Water over concerns that it potentially has plastic in it.
A total of 18 lots of the original watermelon-flavored water 12-packs sent to retailers between December 22, 2018, and February 5, 2019 are included in the recall.
The company says quote: “Soft plastic may be loosely floating in some of the finished products.”
The plastic could be a choking hazard.
There are currently no reports of reactions or illnesses related to the recall.
A company statement says it's out of an abundance of caution and to ensure consumer safety.
Check the lot number printed on the bottom of your beverage to see if it matches the affected batches.