Last nights system dropped just a couple of inches of snow, but has created major issues on area roadways as drivers struggle to drive for the conditions.
Valley rain and mountain snow continue as a stronger storm system moves into the Inland Northwest late this afternoon. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, triggering numerous warnings, watches and advisories through Friday. Drivers need to keep an eye on pass conditions, while winter enthusiast should wax up their skis and snowboards. With daytime highs heading into the mid 40's Thursday it does look like the valleys will likely stick to rain, with some of the higher benches around Spokane (Tower Mountain, 5-Mile Prairie, West Plains) seeing a slushy wet heavy snow, at least to start the day.
