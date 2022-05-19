It's hiding in plain sight right next to the lively I-90 between the Cheney and Medical Lake exits. It's a familiar, yet mysterious place. There are cows on boats, giant eagle statues, and a friendly alien waving hello.
Yet, there's no giant sign displaying a business name letting drivers know exactly what they're looking at. Mixed in-between the statues of Bigfoot and Big Boy is a giant World War II submarine net float ball which simply reads "Open" or "Closed" for drivers.
From there, any curious motorists have a choice: Keep driving into Spokane, or take the next exit and figure out how to get back to the house that looks like it's paying homage to Pee Wee Herman's home in "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure".
"It it a business? Can I buy that giant T-Rex I just drove buy?" drivers may be wondering as they search for the road leading them back to the mélange of marvel.
"Oh yeah, everything's for sale," Owner or procurer of that is visible from I-90 Mike Ferguson tells us Wednesday afternoon.
Ferguson has heard it all over the years about the elusiveness of his store.
"What is that place? Does it have a name? Where's the phone number? How do you get ahold of these people?", Ferguson reenacts. "Why the hell don't you people have a sign?"
The answer, Ferguson says, is pretty simple.
"The whole thing is a sign."
If you feel the need, however, to attach a name to it, anyone who's lived in the area for the last 18 years or so will tell you the name of Ferguson's business simply by pointing you in the right direction: Way Out West.
While the friendly alien is currently on sabbatical for a bit, Ferguson says he will be back.
"There's a flux capacitor problem that we had to get fixed," Ferguson said of his extraterrestrial friend. "The spaceship had to go to the shop and it will be back at the end of summer"
In all seriousness, Ferguson says he's currently just having more of them produced after selling the previous one.
So the well-known alien is gone for now, there are still plenty of unique pieces lining Ferguson's property - from massive flamingoes and sasquatches, to mermaids and dinosaurs - all with a price tag and all ready to go home with whomever wants a little something unique added to their yard.
"I think he's about $3200. I don't think that's bad," Ferguson said standing next to a brontosaurus.
"It's a bargain for a dinosaur," Ferguson said before busting out a favorite line of his. "Cheaper than hamburger by the pound."
Selling massive dinosaurs isn't Ferguson's full-time job. He's a registered nurse. But for the last 30 or so years, when he's not taking care of people, he's been filling people's yards with eccentric effigies with his first store opening in 1991 at Ruby and Mission.
Mike makes yearly trips to places like China and Mexico to find and/or design pieces he likes in hopes that his customers will like them, too.
"That's the fun of it for me," Ferguson said. "The only talent I have is my ideas."
Once his ideas are manifested, Ferguson loads up a semi-truck or shipping container depending on the country, and arranges for them to come back to his house, so that you might see them and stop on in to look, touch, or buy.
"We get kids taking pictures on the elephants and dinosaurs," Ferguson said. "Touch everything. It's what it's here for."
Mike bought the location of his current store in 2004 to serve as a warehouse to his downtown Spokane store. However, during the recession in 2008, the Spokane store closed and his "warehouse" out west became the new, sole location of Way Out West.
Ferguson doesn't pour money into advertising or even putting up signs to let people know how to get to his business.
"They got to work for it," he smiles.
But it's a business model that seems to be paying off as his little roadside business has gained quite the following with repeat customers from across the region and spots in tourist blogs.
And if you can find your way out there, you can walk away with anything from $15 trinket to a $35,000 eagle statue. Either way, you're sure to leave with a smile on your face... or a cow statue for your front yard.