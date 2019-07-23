There are plenty of free and low-cost ways for Spokane families to beat the heat without breaking the bank.
Families can swim at The City of Spokane’s pool for free by getting a SplashPass. They are available for download online at no cost. Passes are available for all ages. Families can also try the 17 free splash pads scattered around the city’s parks.
Families can find summer movie deals and cheap air conditioning at the Garland Theater and Regal Cinemas. The Garland will show the first Shrek for free every weekday morning at 9:30 a.m. through Friday, July 26. Regal Cinemas’ Summer Movie Express is a chance to see kids movies for $1 every Tuesday and Wednesday morning all summer long. The movies change each week.
Local libraries are also hosting free events all around the regions. Kids who love Radical Rick can watch him do some of his signature extreme science on Tuesday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at the Shadle Library. Library patrons can also try an alien abduction-themed escape room at the Shadle Library at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26. Those are just several of dozens of free library events happening over the next week.