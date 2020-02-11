SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday, February 11, is Safer Internet Day and it's all about working "together for a better internet."
According to saferinternetday.org, the event seeks to raise awareness of online issues like cyberbullying, while also reflecting on current concerns.
"Together, we have the power to inspire positive changes online and to raise awareness of the issues that matter to us," the website states.
Back in September, the Richland Police Department also shared a list of 16 apps for parents to know about as kids prepared to head back to school.
In honor of Safer Internet Day, here's that list:
Sixteen Apps to Know:
- Badoo: "A dating and social networking app where users can connect based on location. Like similar apps, minors create fake accounts by falsifying their age."
- Kik: "A messaging app that bypasses traditional texting features. It allows users unlimited access to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Requires no cell services only WiFi and an email. Allows kids to chat using any device online."
- WhatsApp: "An app that allows users to send texts, photos, voicemails and place calls and video chats with no cell service. WiFi connection allows communication with anyone around the world."
- HOLLA: "A video chat app that allowed users to meet people all over the world in seconds. Reviewers say they have been exposed to racial slurs, explicit content and more."
- Bumble: "A popular dating app that requires women to make initial contact. Like other dating apps, minors create fake accounts by falsifying their age to gain attention and status."
- MeetMe: "A dating social media app that allows people to connect based on geographic proximity. Users are encouraged to meet in person. No age verification."
- Secret Calculator: "One of several apps disguised as calculators used to hide photos, videos chats and browser history. App will operate as a calculator and only open when four digit code is put in."
- ASKfm: "The app encourages users to allow people to ask them questions anonymously, increasing the risk of cyberbullying and inappropriate content such as explanation of drug use and explicit acts."
- Skout: "A location-based dating app and website. Like similar apps, minors create fake accounts by falsifying their age."
- HotOrNot: "An app that encourages users to rate your profile, check out people in their area and chat with strangers. Minors fake profiles to earn status of hot rating."
- Instagram: "Instagram is one of the most popular 'social media doorways' for young people because most parents perceive it to be the lowest risk since 'it's just pictures.' Direct message feature can also take calls and video chat. Additionally, message requests can still be seen on private accounts and can contain porn or contact from predators. No settings to stop hashtag links to porn, suicide porn and drugs."
- Snapchat: "One of the most popular messaging apps with minors. Chats are designed to disappear. Story feature allows certain content to be viewed for up to 24 hours. It also reveals a user's location. Group chats can be made. App can also make calls and video chat. 'Articles' within app contain adult content."
- TikTok: "A relatively new app used for creating and sharing short videos. Popular with kids, it has very limited privacy controls and users are vulnerable to cyberbullying and explicit content. Often used by predators to obtain materials. Hashtags have no parental controls.
- LiveMe: "A live-streaming app that uses geolocation to share videos so users can find out a broadcaster's exact location. Users can earn 'coins' as a way to 'pay' minors for photos.
- Grindr: "A dating app geared towards the LGBTQ community. It gives users options to chat, share photos and meet up based on a phone's GPS."
- Whisper: "An anonymous social network that promotes sharing secrets with strangers. Kids can ask any questions they want and get answers to them. Often regarding drugs and explicit content. Also used for cyberbullying because there is no user identification."
The Washington State Patrol is also also partnering with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), in an effort to keep children safe from online predators.
According to WSP, other ways to keep children safe includes monitoring their internet activity.
"Any game, social media platform or application with a chat function can be infiltrated by these predators. Predators are experts in deception, and use the keyboard to act like anyone that they think can lure a child into a conversation. It is not enough to check whether a game or app is operated by a legitimate company. Constant monitoring of usage, conversations and activity are critical to internet safety," the WSP said in a press release.
