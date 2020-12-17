SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are closing the westbound I-90 off ramp to State Route 290 and Hamilton Street this Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- The closure will take place Dec. 20 at 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Crews have discovered an uneven gap between two joining pieces of asphalt, crews will be leveling the pavement.
- During the closure, drivers needing access to SR 290/Hamilton Street will be detoured off I-90 an exit early, at the westbound I-90 Second Avenue off-ramp, exit 282B. Once exiting at Second Avenue, drivers will take the Second Avenue then take the on-ramp onto SR 290/Hamilton Street.
