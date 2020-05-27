SPOKANE, Wash. - Last year we introduced you to "Puddles," Washington's first mussel-detection dog who was brought on to help protect the state's waterways.
Just over a year since joining the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, she continues to do the work of a GOOD DOG.
The WDFW says while working the boat check station at the Washington-Idaho border over Memorial Day weekend, Puddles discovered invasive mussels on a boat traveling from Lake Havasu in Arizona.
"She can smell about 40 times better than a human scent," WDFW Sergeant Pam Taylor told KHQ back in September 2019.
That powerful scent came in handy, as the boat had been decontaminated three times at sites in Montana and Idaho before Puddles smelt what human eyes hadn't spotted: tiny invasive mussels hidden behind part of the boat’s sonar system.
"Without a canine partner like Puddles, these mussels would not have been found and could have ended up costing millions of dollars in damage in a body of water that doesn’t already have invasive mussels," the WDFW said.
Puddles was brought on to help quickly sniff out Zebra and Quagga Mussels, and help maintain the Columbia River as the only U.S. basin that is mussel free. With only two check stations in the state, every inspection counts as it only takes one infested boat to wreak havoc on waterways.
Mussels render beaches unusable, clog water filtration pipes, and destroy boat engines. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that if zebra and quagga mussels invade the Columbia River, they could cost hydroelectric facilities up to $300 million a year, and cause hundreds of millions more in costs associated with environmental damage and increased operating expenses to fish hatcheries and water diversions.
Puddles was handpicked for the job out of a shelter in Fresno, California. She caught the attention of Green Dog Project's "Rescued for a Reason" program and they began training her to be a working dog. A grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation helped bring her to the WDFW.
