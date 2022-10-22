LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Officials at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) killed an adult black bear on Saturday after it charged and injured a woman in a downtown park in Leavenworth.
The woman had let her dog out around 7 a.m. next to Enchantment Park in downtown Leavenworth when the female bear attacked her. Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported the woman suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a Wenatchee hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery
WDFW stated officers using a Karelian bear dog located and killed a sow just before 11 a.m. on Saturday. Two 9-month-old cubs were discovered nearby, and they were captured, assessed, and taken to a PAWS rehabilitation facility.
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter,” said Captain Mike Jewell. “Public safety is our priority; our officers and staff were quick to mobilize to locate the animal and secure the scene.”
In an update Saturday evening, CCSO stated, "The bear situation has been cleared, but out of an abundance of caution we will be keeping Enchantment Park and trails closed until tomorrow, especially since animals are more active at dusk and dawn."
WDFW says there has been only one recorded fatal black bear attack in Washington, which happened in 1974. Since 1970, there have been 19 black bear-related injuries.
If you are in bear territory, be vigilant. Keep children near you and make noise. Talking is usually enough to dissuade a bear from approaching. Never approach a bear or feed one.
Prevention is the best way to avoid a bear attack, but if you find yourself the target of an aggressive bear, take the following steps:
Stop, remain calm, and assess the situation. If the bear seems unaware of you, move away quietly when it’s not looking in your direction. Continue to observe the animal as you retreat, watching for changes in its behavior.
If a bear walks toward you, identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head, and talking to the bear in a low voice.
Don’t throw anything at the bear, which the bear could interpret as a threat or a challenge.
If you cannot safely move away from the bear or the bear continues toward you, scare it away by clapping your hands, stomping your feet, yelling, and staring the animal in the eyes. If you are in a group, stand shoulder-to shoulder and raise and wave your arms to appear intimidating. The more it persists the more aggressive your response should be.
Do not run from the bear. Bears can run up to 35 mph and running may trigger an attack. Climbing a tree is generally not recommended as an escape from an aggressive black bear, as black bears are adept climbers and may follow you up a tree.
If you have bear spray, use it. Do not approach a bear in order to spray it, but do use it if aggression persists. A bear spray that has a capsaicin (pepper) content between 1.3 and 2 percent can be an effective deterrent to an aggressive bear if it is sprayed directly into the bear’s face within 6 to 10 feet. Learn more about proper bear spray use HERE.
