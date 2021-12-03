SPOKANE, Wash. - The animal lovers in our KHQ audience may recall the story of an injured mama moose and her two calves making camp in a South Hill cul-de-sac around Halloween. We've received an update from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on the matter. It seems with winter fast approaching, they've received a fresh influx of concerned calls from the community and have some good news to share.
Earlier this week, WDFW veterinarian Dr. Kristin Mansfield did an in-person checkup on the moose and reported her condition to be somewhat improved. When they last looked her over, she was dragging her foot and spent much of the time sitting. Now, however, she was alert and standing, and she did put weight on it at one point when standing.
This is wonderful news, and although the wound is still concerning, it does appear somewhat better.
"To me, that indicates the trend is towards healing and improvement," said Dr. Mansfield. "Her body condition is fair and appeared to be possibly improved since the last time I saw her."
According to WDFW, moose are incredibly hardy. If left alone to heal, they tend to recover well from most injuries.
"As long as the moose continues to eat and does not become a danger to the public, WDFW will continue monitoring her regularly and has no plans to euthanize her at this time," WDFW spokeswoman, Staci Lehman, said in an email on the matter. "However, while we remain optimistic as to her recovery, we have to be realistic and accept that nature may have other plans."
At this point in time, there's every reason to hope she'll continue to heal and return to a forested area in due time. Now that she's more mobile, it could happen soon.
Many concerned folks have suggested trying to relocate the mama moose, however that is not being considered as medically necessary or responsible at this time.
"Between drugging her, moving her into the trailer, and her struggling to stand up in the trailer after the drugs are reversed, there would undoubtedly be an impact to the broken bones that are trying to heal," explained Dr. Mansfield. "By putting her through that process we could destroy any healing that has already taken place and really set her back."
As for her two calves, they have dispersed together and are moving around the South Hill area. For moose of that age, it is very typical behavior. WDFW is monitoring their movements to ensure public safety and are not concerned at this time. They expect the pair will find their way to a natural habitat very soon.
"South Spokane has always had a moose presence and it is not unusual to see them in neighborhoods there," Lehman concluded. "We do want to remind people to please give them space if you encounter a moose. They are wild animals, and, while mostly docile, may react if approached or startled."